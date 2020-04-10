Joaquin Phoenix REVEALS how a near fatal car accident forced him to go to rehab: I was running around drinking

Joaquin Phoenix revealed details about the near fatal car accident that forced him to go to rehab. Read on to know more.

Joaquin Phoenix opened up about his near-death experience after which he decided to check himself into rehab. Recalling the difficult time in his life, the actor said that after filming his 2005 movie Walk the Line, he was drinking heavily and partying all night. During an interview with GQ, for its May cover issue, the Joker actor said he was making some bad lifestyle choices and was being ‘an idiot’ back then. He revealed that one night he got into a near-fatal car crash and after that, he finally realised he needed help.

Detailing the accident, Joaquin said he flipped his car on a side road, and following the incident, he was trying to light a cigarette near the crashed car that was leaking petrol. He recalled being distracted by “a German voice” as he was about to light the smoke. The actor later realised it was director Werner Herzog who saved his life that day. After the near-death experience, he admitted that he needed to go to rehab and get his life back on track.

While he successfully completed his rehab, the 45-year-old actor admitted that he drinks occasionally. However, he revealed that he no longer smokes weed. He has also, since then, committed to living a vegan lifestyle. Earlier this year, the animal rights activist convinced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation that runs the Golden Globes, to introduce its first all-vegan menu at the function.

According to a report by Variety, Golden Globes usually treats its guests to plates of steak or fish, and it has been this way since forever. This year, however, the menu featured various vegan food items like chilled golden beet soup, oyster mushroom scallops with mushroom risotto and a chocolate opera dome for dessert.

ALSO READ: Rihanna’s father reveals the pop star sent him a ventilator after he tested positive for COVID 19

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More