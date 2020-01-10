Joaquin Phoenix REVEALS why he still feels petrified and nervous when on the sets of his films

Joaquin Phoenix revealed in an interview that he still feels petrified and nervous while on the sets of his films. Furthermore, the 45-year-old actor explained his thought process of shooting for that iconic bathroom dance sequence in Joker.

Joaquin Phoenix is a man of few words and lets his actions do all the talking instead. As delightfully open as his iconic onscreen characters are, the 45-year-old actor is fiercely private in real life. Hence, his upcoming interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes is going to be like a fresh of breath air. The Joker star has always been an enigma for his fans and in the recent interaction which will soon air, the actor will be interviewed along with the entire Phoenix family for the first time in decades.

One of the topics that Joquin and Anderson will be conversing about is how the actor is still petrified and nervous while on the sets of his films. "Yes, petrified. There are so many things that I want to express when I take on a role. I go through the script, I'm just like, full of ideas and so, I guess I'm just nervous that I'm not going to be able to find the right kind of space to express that," Phoenix reasoned.

Furthermore, Joaquin discussed the now memorable Joker scene where Arthur Fleck dances in the washroom after committing his first murder. The actor revealed that he felt the sequence was an opportunity to express something else as his character had moved way past the fear and guilt factor. "I thought there was some kind of movement. That it was some kind of physical transformation, right? A metamorphosis," Phoenix added.

Meanwhile, Joaquin took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Joker at the Golden Globes 2020. As for Oscars 2020, many are betting their money on Phoenix to take home the Academy Award for Best Actor, especially after his Golden Globe win.

