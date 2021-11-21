Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara URGE fans to adopt turkeys instead of eating them this Thanksgiving

Just in time for the holiday season, actors and couple Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara recently made a plea to people for a worthwhile cause. Both stars urged people to leave the turkey off of their plates this Thanksgiving and save an animal’s life. Phoenix, 47, and fiancée Mara, 36, instead suggested fans to adopt turkeys instead of eating them.

Releasing a joint statement to People magazine, the couple said: “Turkeys are emotional, intelligent, and social animals. It’s chilling that more than 68 million turkeys will be brutally slaughtered and eaten during the holiday months alone. By adopting a turkey through Farm Sanctuary’s Adopt a Turkey Project, you are not only supporting the rescue of animals caught in the brutal factory farming industry, but you are also protesting animal agriculture’s immoral treatment of workers, and its dominating role in accelerating the climate crisis.” They gently added: “In this season of giving, please join us in adopting a turkey, and leaving them off your plates.”

Both Phoenix and Mara who are vegans recently teamed up with Billie Eilish, who is also vegan, to call on President Biden to send the turkeys pardoned annually by The White House to go and live at Farm Sanctuary.

If you didn’t know, many Hollywood celebrities have adopted veganism as a lifestyle choice for several reasons. While partial vegans Kourtney Kardashian and Meghan Markle believe its better for their health, stars like Travis Barker, Ariana Grande, Natalie Portman, Olivia Wilde and many more do it to save animals for being slaughtered.

