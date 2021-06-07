Joaquin Phoenix shared why he won’t ‘impose’ his beliefs around veganism on his son, would educate him instead

Joaquin Phoenix recently opened up about raising his son River and how he won’t be imposing his beliefs on him but would educate him instead.

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix recently spoke to The Sunday Times and in the rare interview he opened up about his young son, River, who he shares with Rooney Mara. The award-winning actor, 46, got candid about his baby boy and expressed that he will not be enforcing his personal believes on his son, who was born back in September 2020. Joaquin further said that he doesn’t plan to force his vegan lifestyle on his son. “Well, certainly I would hope that [he is vegan], but I’m not going to impose my belief on my child. I don’t think that’s right,” he notes.

Joaquin added that while he won’t force, he will be educating “him about the reality. I’m not going to indoctrinate him with the idea that McDonald’s have a Happy Meal because there’s nothing f***ing happy about that meal.” “I’m not going to tell him that it’s OK to read books about all the wonderful little farm animals, and they say ‘oink oink oink’ and ‘moo moo moo,’ and not tell him that that’s what a hamburger is,” he shared. “So I’m not going to perpetuate the lie, but I’m also not going to force him to be vegan. I’ll support him. That’s my plan.”

If you missed it, back in May 2021, Rooney also opened up about raising their son. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Rooney shared rare comments for the first time about being a mom to son River. Mara shared: "As a new mom, Mother’s Day has taken on a special meaning this year. Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world," via Just Jared.

