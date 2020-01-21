Joaquin Phoenix skipped SAG Awards 2020 after party to attend an animal rights vigil; Details Inside

Joaquin Phoenix skipped SAG Awards 2020 after-party to attend an animal rights vigil at a local slaughterhouse. Read on to know more.

Joaquin Phoenix never lets his profession get in the way of his passion for animal rights. The 45-year-old actor, who won an award for his role in Joker at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, headed straight to an animal rights vigil after the award ceremony. Unlike various other Hollywood A-listers, Phoenix did not attend the SAG after party, instead, he cut his SAG Awards celebration short to attend a cause close to his heart. Following the ceremony, the actor was spotted attending an animal rights vigil at a local slaughterhouse to offer comfort to pigs who were about to be killed.

Raising his voice against the slaughterhouses, the actor stated that while most people don’t know of the torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry, he has seen it for what it is and feels that it is his duty to stand against it, Just Jared reported. The actor told vlogger Jane Velez-Mitchell that he thinks it is his moral obligation to talk about it and expose it for what it is. He also mentioned that the industry tricks people by putting happy images of animals on farm to sell their meat containers, which is a lie. He stated that people need to accept the truth.

The actor has always been a passionate animal rights advocate. Earlier this month, the actor convinced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that runs the Golden Globes, to introduce its first all-vegan menu at the diner. According to a report by Variety, Golden Globes usually treats its guests to plates of steak or fish, and it has been this way since forever. This year, however, the menu featured various vegan food items like chilled golden beet soup, oyster mushroom scallops with mushroom risotto and a chocolate opera dome for dessert.

