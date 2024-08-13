Joaquin Phoenix's Exit From Todd Haynes' Gay Film 'Is A Terrible Situation' Says Producer; Netizens Are Unhappy

Reportedly Joaquin Phoenix has dropped out of Todd Haynes’ project days before it could go into production. Now, amid the actor’s Joker 2 release, this is quite shocking news to come to the surface. However, now it seems Todd Haynes’ film about the LGBTQ+ spectrum has been shelved altogether as Joaquin’s role cannot be recast so soon and the actor was responsible for a lot of things.

Apparently, it was Joaquin who had approached with the project to Haynes and the producer Christine Vachon. Even though the reason for his exit from the project has not been disclosed, as per Variety, the Joker 2 actor might have gotten ‘cold feet’ before the shoot could begin. Now, in a now-deleted Facebook post, the producer talked about the ‘terrible situation’ they’re in after the exit and defended casting Joaquin as the lead stating it was his project.

What the producer has to say

Christine Vachon wrote, "A version of this did happen. It has been a nightmare. If I haven't been in touch or returned your call-- this is why. And PLEASE -- if you are tempted to finger wag or admonish us that 'that's what you get for casting a straight actor' --DON'T. This was HIS project that he brought to US-- and Killer's record of working with LGBTQ actors/crew/directors speaks for itself. (and for those of you who HAVE-- know that you are making a terrible situation even worse)."

Joaquin pushed the concept for the yet-untitled film. The director Todd Haynes himself confirmed it to Indiewire and admitted that the actor wanted it to be NC-17 (unsuitable for the audience below age 18). Haynes said, "Joaquin was pushing me further and going ‘No, let’s go further.’ This will be an NC-17 film. The whole experience was prompted by Joaquin. It was prompted by his daring, his desire to push through barriers and to really get into the uncomfortable places about this relationship. And yet it felt like a very organic process.”

Netizens' reactions

Since the reports have been surfacing all over the internet, the netizens are going gaga about it. A few of them have been lashing out at the actor, while the others are not buying that the actor walked out of the project, they think there's more to the story. Taking to the X (Twitter), one wrote, "I feel like there is a lot more to this story than what we are being told tbh…. I hope there is more info about it, this is a weird situation and I do feel bad for the production team."

Another internet user commented, "I’m sorry they need to fine Joaquin Phoenix…like no way you co-write a script, then drop out 4 days before because of 'cold feet'." One of them pointed out, "Like??? do they not have contracts to protect themselves for stuff like this?" Another one wrote lashing out at the actor, "Honestly? This is a prime example of why ppl shouldn't bank on a singular high profile to hold their project together because without him the budget is now GONE and anything made is basically worthless. Also a good example of why straight men need to stop doing gay roles."

How Joaquin Phoenix's exit impacted the production of the project

Though not much of the plot was discussed, it was supposed to be about a love story between two men set in the 1930s. This would have been Joaquin Phoenix’s first gay role. The film was also going to star Danny Ramirez, who was last seen in Top Gun: Maverick and is going to be in Captain America: Brave New World. Todd’s gay movie was supposed to feature some explicit and graphic intimate scenes.

As per reports stated by Indiewire, the film was set to begin in Mexico. However, Joaquin exited the project in Los Angeles five days before it could go into production. He never made it to the location even when the sets were already built. His decision has left the whole production in disarray.

This whole fiasco will cost a lot, and now that the movie has been shelved, the financers have to be paid, along with the crew members. Well, what are your thoughts about Joaquin Phoenix’s exit? Let us know, and stay tuned for more updates.

