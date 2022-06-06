Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 'getting pretty close' to a sequel? Source REVEALS

Beating to the rhythm of millions of fans' hearts, it is safe to say that all Joaquin Phoenix stans want a sequel to his highly acclaimed film Joker. According to a recent report via Comicbook, the future of Joker 2 seems clearer than expected as Warner Bros. allegedly plan to launch the production of the sequel in the near future.

The report suggests the studio is 'getting pretty close' to greenlighting the iconic Todd Phillips film. The source claims that the new CEO David Zaslav is dialling down on Phillips to start working on the next instalment of the potential franchise. Last October Phoenix avoided clearly answering the question as he revealed that the conversation had come up while filming the show but nothing was yet set in stone, "I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to —you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy," he went on to add, "There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don't know."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, there were reports going around about the studio looking for Phillips' guidance on a big DCU role though nothing was ever specifically referred to. For those unversed in the legacy of the 2019 film, Joker was explosively revered by the public as well as the critics and went to win two Oscars in 2020 including earning Phoenix his Best Actor honour. The film became the first comic adaptation to not only get nominated but also win in a major category.

