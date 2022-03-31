Joaquin Phoenix's Joker sequel faces unexpected delay; Here's why

Following the release of Matt Reeves' The Batman, fans have been eager for a sequel of the film while there seems to be little to none reported on the film's next edition there has been a DC blockbuster sequel that fans have rallied for extensively, Todd Phillips' 2019 masterpiece Joker. According to reports, the film's sequel has been in the works at Warner Bros.

A new report though revealed that this follow-up to Joaquin Phoenix's hit has reached an unexpected halt. The Ankler, via Comicbook, reports that the progress on the Joker 2 script has slowed down. Although it is not yet clear what the hold-up actually entails, the delay has been tied to the director, who is also writing the script and apparently has not yet turned in a draft. Filming of the sequel has been rumoured to start in early 2023 and while this setback might not be a huge deterrent to the production of the film, if it lasts for too long it can affect the release of the film.

Meanwhile, fans have been discouraged by the news as Phillips' Joker was largely unlike any other superhero film, and gave way to social and political commentary via a genre that was majorly looked down upon by critics. The tale gave way to Phoenix's Arthur Fleck who descends into madness and reinvents himself into a criminal mastermind who inspires an anarchist revolution.

Interestingly, fans have been eager to see how Phillips weaves the next tale through the developments at the ending of the last film or will it perhaps be a totally different story yet again.

