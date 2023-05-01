Jock Zonfrillo, Masterchef Australia judge and chef passes away at 46; Family issues statement

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passed away at the age of 46. He breathed his last on Sunday, April 30, in Melbourne. His family confirmed the unfortunate news via an official statement on his Instagram account. According to the reports, no cause of death was given. A Victoria Police spokesperson said that his death is not being treated as 'suspicious'.

Jock Zonfrillo passes away

The statement released by Zonfrillo's family read, "With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday. So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

Jock Zonfrillo is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children, Ava and Sophia, from his first two marriages, and Alfie and Isla, with Fried.

The official Instagram handle of MasterChef Australia shared a heartfelt note as the team mourned his sudden demise. The new season was due to premiere today but the team said that it will not air this week. A part of their note read, "Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday. Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son."

Before his demise, British chef Jamie Oliver shared a picture of them together from the sets of MasterChef Australia while expressing their excitement about the new season.