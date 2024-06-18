Austin Butler will be seen in The Bikeriders alongside other popular stars Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy. However, the lead stars Comer and Butler also have two upcoming and interesting projects. Austin Butler is being heavily speculated to be a part of Heat 2 while Jodie Comer has been cast in the sequel of 28 Days Later titled 28 Years Later.

Jodie Comer talks about the pressure of getting cast in legacy films

Talking to Cinema Blend about 28 Years Later, Comer expressed, "Oh my god. I mean, I feel like you can’t think of the legacy of things too much, because the pressure just becomes huge when something is so kind of beloved. "

Comer expressed her excitement about being directed by Danny Boyle and called him an incredibly innovative and confident filmmaker. She said, "Oh, I’m gonna be on set, and have that sort of direction and person leading the way, is really really exciting." 28 Years Later also stars Cillian Murphy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman, and Ralph Fiennes.

With the highly anticipated sequel scheduled for release on June 20, 2025, there are still a lot of casting announcements to be made. Jodie Comer is now polishing her Geordie accent in preparation for the official filming of 28 Years Later.

Butler on rumors about Heat 2

Butler addressed the Heat 2 speculations, mentioning that he was touted to portray Chris Shiherlis, the younger version of Val Kilmer's character.

Buttler replied to the rumors saying, "I feel incredibly fortunate right now, in every way. I feel like I’ve got to pinch myself every day because I'm like waiting to wake up from this dream." Butler said that he is having such a fortunate time right now, getting to work with people he has always dreamed of working with.

The Bikeriders

The Bikeriders is a fictitious narrative that follows the adventures of The Vandals, a Chicago-based outlaw motorcycle organization and is based on photographer Danny Lyon's 1967 portfolio of the same name. The action-drama follows the tumultuous transformation of a fictional motorcycle club in the Midwest during the 1960s—from an outsider hangout to a dangerous gang.

