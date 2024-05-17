Jodie Comer To Star Opposite Kenneth Branagh In Upcoming Psychological Thriller; DETAILS Here

Jodie Comer will collaborate with Kenneth Branagh in the upcoming psychological thriller Last Disturbance of Madeline Hayne. The Oscar-winning actor will take the director’s seat for the film and will also be writing the screenplay.

The makers have not revealed significant details of the movie, but according to reports, the film will undergo the production process in August in the U.K. The movie will be financed independently.

Producers coming on board for Kenneth Branagh’s movie

Kenneth Branagh will be teaming up with his Belfast producers, including Tamar Thomas, Laura Berwick, and Becca Kovacik. Additionally, Matthew Jenkins, Maximum Effort’s Ashley Fox, and Johnny Pariseau will also be supporting the film financially. After the news of Branagh returning to direction got out, the fans were excited to know what was coming as the actor’s last project won him an Oscar.

Comer, too, gave her nod sooner, which has been a great start to the project. Speaking of signing the film, the Killing Eve star has a bag filled with upcoming projects, and the fans are going to get to see Comer on the big screens often.

ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman And Jodie Comer To Team Up For New Robinhood Movie, To Be Directed By Michael Sarnoski

Upcoming projects of Jodie Comer and Kenneth Branagh

Comer recently appeared in The End We Start From alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. The movie was released in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York but managed to do well for the actors. The White Princess actress will appear in The Bikeriders in the upcoming movies, opposite Tom Hardy and Austin Butler. The film will hit theaters on June 21.

Additionally, the actress is preparing for her part in the new version of the 28 Years Later trilogy. Comer is filming for the movie with Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O’Connell.

Kenneth Branagh, the actor-director, last appeared in the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. The actor will next appear on Mayday alongside Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Branagh is also set to return to the stage later this year in Shed. The Hollywood star will portray the character of King Lear. The play will open in New York in October 2024.