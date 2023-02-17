Jodie Foster & Kali Reis join True Detective Season 4: Here’s how it’s different from previous seasons

The wait is finally over! HBO’s hit crime thriller series is back with season 4. True detective is one of the most gripping crime shows of all time. The thriller show has earned widespread acclaim from audiences. The first look of the season, which is slated to premiere in 2023, has been revealed and it’s nothing short of amazing. It gives fans a glance of Jodie Foster in the frozen wilds of Alaska. On Wednesday, a post was shared from True Detective’s account which unveiled the new true detectives. Meet your new True Detectives. The darkness of the Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. The new season of the HBO Original #TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming soon. #NightCountryHBO.- the Instagram post shared.

The same day HBO has dropped the teaser of the upcoming True Detective Season 4 where the two stars, Jodie Foster and Kail Reis, can be seen in action as they work on the case while battling the freezing weather.