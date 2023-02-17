Jodie Foster & Kali Reis join True Detective Season 4: Here’s how it’s different from previous seasons
Jodie Foster & Kali Reis partner up to solve a chilling case as season’s new detectives. Check out the teaser!
The wait is finally over! HBO’s hit crime thriller series is back with season 4. True detective is one of the most gripping crime shows of all time. The thriller show has earned widespread acclaim from audiences. The first look of the season, which is slated to premiere in 2023, has been revealed and it’s nothing short of amazing. It gives fans a glance of Jodie Foster in the frozen wilds of Alaska.
On Wednesday, a post was shared from True Detective’s account which unveiled the new true detectives. Meet your new True Detectives. The darkness of the Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. The new season of the HBO Original #TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming soon. #NightCountryHBO.- the Instagram post shared.
The same day HBO has dropped the teaser of the upcoming True Detective Season 4 where the two stars, Jodie Foster and Kail Reis, can be seen in action as they work on the case while battling the freezing weather.
Season4: What do we know so far?
The 4th season titled ‘True Detective: Night Country’ will be featuring two new detectives, Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, and the series is filmed in Alaska this time. In this season, these two detectives will struggle to investigate a dangerous crime. Detectives Evangeline Navarro (portrayed by Reis) and Liz Danvers (played by Fosters) will look for 6 missing men from a research station. Apart from the chief protagonists, the show also includes John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, and Fiona Shaw in supporting roles.
All 3 seasons of True Detective
While True Detective's first season, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, was well-reviewed by critics, the second season, featuring Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, and Rachel McAdams, earned less favorable reviews. The third season, which was directed by Mahershala Ali, received higher reviews than the second, although it failed to draw the same audience as the first and second seasons. True Detective's fanbase is eager and they can't wait to see if the fourth season can live up to its previous season’s brilliance.
