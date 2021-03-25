Jodie Foster REVEALS how visiting India was 'the greatest trip' of her life; Says she would love to come back

The Mauritanian star Jodie Foster was fondly reminiscent in an interview about her trip to India, way back in the 1980s when she was in her 20s, calling it "an extraordinary experience."

Back in a 2016 interview with Hindustan Times, Jodie Foster had revealed that back in the 1980s when she was in her 20s, she had visited India for a month which was "one of the most life-changing trips that I have ever taken in my life." Recently, during a video roundtable interview with Bombay Times, to promote her latest outing The Mauritanian, the two-time Oscar winner couldn't stop gushing about India one more time.

The question posed to Jodie was when she plans to come back to India and what she plans on doing this time around. "Oh, I would love to come again! Yes, I went all over mid-north and it was the greatest trip of my life," Foster enthusiastically replied before elaborating, "We went all over Rajasthan just like every other tourist (laughs!) and went to all those magnificent hotels and, you know, ended up in Varanasi, like everybody else (laughs again!)."

"It was just an extraordinary experience; I would love to come back. I know the country has changed a lot and I would love to see the changes," the 58-year-old actress concluded.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Has Her Fan-Girl Moment With Idol Jodie Foster

Meanwhile, speaking of The Mauritanian, the film also stars Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch. Both Jodie and Tahar were nominated at the Golden Globes 2021 in the Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama and Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture categories. While the late Chadwick Boseman ultimately won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Foster won herself another Golden Globe.

Share your comment ×