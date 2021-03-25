  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jodie Foster REVEALS how visiting India was 'the greatest trip' of her life; Says she would love to come back

The Mauritanian star Jodie Foster was fondly reminiscent in an interview about her trip to India, way back in the 1980s when she was in her 20s, calling it "an extraordinary experience."
Mumbai
Jodie Foster REVEALS how visiting India was 'the greatest trip' of her life; Says she would love to come back
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Back in a 2016 interview with Hindustan Times, Jodie Foster had revealed that back in the 1980s when she was in her 20s, she had visited India for a month which was "one of the most life-changing trips that I have ever taken in my life." Recently, during a video roundtable interview with Bombay Times, to promote her latest outing The Mauritanian, the two-time Oscar winner couldn't stop gushing about India one more time.

The question posed to Jodie was when she plans to come back to India and what she plans on doing this time around. "Oh, I would love to come again! Yes, I went all over mid-north and it was the greatest trip of my life," Foster enthusiastically replied before elaborating, "We went all over Rajasthan just like every other tourist (laughs!) and went to all those magnificent hotels and, you know, ended up in Varanasi, like everybody else (laughs again!)."

"It was just an extraordinary experience; I would love to come back. I know the country has changed a lot and I would love to see the changes," the 58-year-old actress concluded.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Has Her Fan-Girl Moment With Idol Jodie Foster

Meanwhile, speaking of The Mauritanian, the film also stars Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch. Both Jodie and Tahar were nominated at the Golden Globes 2021 in the Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama and Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture categories. While the late Chadwick Boseman ultimately won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Foster won herself another Golden Globe.

Credits :Bombay Times,Hindustan Times,Getty Images

You may like these
Jodie Foster's mother and manager Evelyn Brandy Foster dies at the age of 90
Miley Cyrus says Hannah Montana was the 'greatest gift a girl could ask for' in a letter for 15th anniversary
Chrissy Teigen announces she's quitting Twitter; Says 'Haven't learned how to block negativity yet'
Britney Spears leaves fans super confused with her cryptic Instagram posts referencing 'RED'
Nick Jonas makes a hilarious meme out of his This Is Heaven music video and it's so RELATABLE
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra or Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner: Which couple is your ideal relationship goals? VOTE