Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from Joshua Jackson after nearly 4 years of marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after sharing nearly four years of marriage. The decision comes amidst reports of irreconcilable differences, leading to a significant chapter closing in their relationship. Turner-Smith, famed for her role in Queen & Slim, is also seeking joint custody of their beloved 3-year-old daughter, Janie, in the wake of this separation.

Legal details unveiled

Documents obtained by Page Six reveal that Turner-Smith, aged 37, cited irreconcilable differences as the primary reason for their divorce. Furthermore, she has requested the removal of spousal support and has highlighted the existence of a prenuptial agreement between herself and the 'Mighty Ducks' star. The official date of separation is stated as September 13, 2023, marking the beginning of this new phase in their lives.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian dons pink slip dress during Paris Fashion Week amidst viral feud with sister Kourtney on Hulu reality series

A unique love story

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's relationship had its share of unique moments. The couple met at Jackson's birthday party in 2018 and secretly became engaged less than a year later. Their union led to an under-the-radar wedding ceremony in December 2019, following the granting of a marriage license in Los Angeles. They welcomed their daughter through a home birth in April 2020.

While Jackson and Turner-Smith have largely maintained a low profile regarding their relationship, they occasionally delighted fans with intriguing anecdotes from their journey together. From a one-night stand to an unconventional proposal, their love story had its share of memorable moments. Despite these cherished memories, it appears that they have chosen separate paths.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian's bold return in Balenciaga's 2024 lookbook after BDSM controversy