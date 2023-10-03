Jodie Turner-Smith reveals 3-year-old daughter's name amid divorce with Joshu Jackson: ' Meet Juno Rose Diana Jackson'

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's three-12 months-vintage daughter through divorce court files, This couple, who were married in 2019, welcomed their daughter back in April 2020

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Their love tale began when they met at Usher's birthday party in 2018
  • ackson and Turner-Smith had grown to be parents to a beautiful daughter

Just a few days in the past, Turner-Smith filed for divorce after being married for 5 years, mentioning irreconcilable differences. According to the files obtained by PEOPLE, she's searching for joint custody of their daughter, and her name is Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's love story

Their love tale began when they met at Usher's birthday party in 2018. Then, in August 2019, they raised eyebrows by using reputedly acquiring a marriage license in Beverly Hills. Later, it was confirmed that they tied the knot on August 18, 2019.

In 2020, on International Women's Day, Turner-Smith joyfully introduced on her Instagram Story that they had been getting ready to welcome a child girl. She shared a heartwarming video of her pregnant stomach and playfully asked if anybody could see their child dancing internally.

Joshua Jackson expressed gratitude to his wife Jodie Turner-Smith

On April 21, 2020, the news broke that Jackson and Turner-Smith had grown to be parents to a beautiful daughter. Although they kept most of the beginning info non-public, their consultant assured all of us that each of the mother and toddler had been doing nicely.

A month after their daughter's arrival, Jackson expressed his gratitude and admiration for Turner-Smith on Instagram on Mother's Day. He thanked her for making me a father and celebrated her extraordinary dedication as a brand new mother along with a heartfelt photo of Turner-Smith retaining their valuable daughter.

It's a journey of love, parenthood, and personal boom for this superstar couple, and we're going to preserve to hold a watch on their story.

FAQ'S

Why did Joshua Jackson split?
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are ending their marriage. The British actress and model filed for divorce on Oct. 2 from her husband after nearly four years of marriage
How did Joshua Jackson and Jodie Smith meet?
The former couple met at Joshua's birthday party in 2018 and they secretly got engaged less than a year later. They wed in an under-the-radar wedding in December 2019 after they were spotted getting a marriage license in Los Angeles in August that year.
Does Joshua Jackson have a child?
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are parents of one. Jackson and Turner-Smith tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2020.
