Jodie Turner-Smith reveals 3-year-old daughter's name amid divorce with Joshu Jackson: ' Meet Juno Rose Diana Jackson'

In the latest turn of activities, discovered the call of Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's three-12 months-vintage daughter through divorce court files. This couple, who were married in 2019, welcomed their daughter back in April 2020.

Just a few days in the past, Turner-Smith filed for divorce after being married for 5 years, mentioning irreconcilable differences. According to the files obtained by PEOPLE, she's searching for joint custody of their daughter, and her name is Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's love story

Their love tale began when they met at Usher's birthday party in 2018. Then, in August 2019, they raised eyebrows by using reputedly acquiring a marriage license in Beverly Hills. Later, it was confirmed that they tied the knot on August 18, 2019.

In 2020, on International Women's Day, Turner-Smith joyfully introduced on her Instagram Story that they had been getting ready to welcome a child girl. She shared a heartwarming video of her pregnant stomach and playfully asked if anybody could see their child dancing internally.

Joshua Jackson expressed gratitude to his wife Jodie Turner-Smith

On April 21, 2020, the news broke that Jackson and Turner-Smith had grown to be parents to a beautiful daughter. Although they kept most of the beginning info non-public, their consultant assured all of us that each of the mother and toddler had been doing nicely.

A month after their daughter's arrival, Jackson expressed his gratitude and admiration for Turner-Smith on Instagram on Mother's Day. He thanked her for making me a father and celebrated her extraordinary dedication as a brand new mother along with a heartfelt photo of Turner-Smith retaining their valuable daughter.

It's a journey of love, parenthood, and personal boom for this superstar couple, and we're going to preserve to hold a watch on their story.

