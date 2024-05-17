Joe Alwyn Arrives in France To Attend Cannes Film Festival 2024 As He Flaunts Post-Breakup Glow Months After Taylor Swift's TTPD Release

Joe Alwyn makes a stylish appearance as he lands in France to attend the Cannes Film Festival, 2024. The festival is one of the most important events for Cinema buffs.

The actor was seen glowing at the airport, this comes a month after his ex, Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated album titled, The Tourtured Poets Department. The hitmaker has allegedly written and placed many easter eggs about Alwyn in her new album.

What did Joe Alwyn wear at the airport?

The actor from The Last Letter From Your Lover appeared quite stylish and elegant while at the airport. According to Vogue, he sported a Khaki Bottega Veneta shirt jacket, paired with a white tank top. Alwyn completed the look with blue denim jeans and black lug oxfords.

He finished off the look with sunglasses that perfectly matched the outfit. The actor sported a Bottega Veneta bag featuring its iconic Intrecciato weave. According to the article, the actor previously stole the spotlight at the Loewe fall 2024 menswear show.

More photos of Joe arriving in Cannes (May 2024) pic.twitter.com/Vh1AMNyJ8h — Joe Alwyn Styled 💛❤️💙 (@AlwynStyled) May 16, 2024

His airport look is appreciated by many fans online. This comes after the actor seemingly faced criticism after Swift's latest album release.

Alwyn had always been in the headlines mostly due to his relationship with the Red singer, but the count of headlines soared high when the pair broke up. He has not given any comment on his breakup with Swift.

Joe Alwyn stars in Kinds of Kindness

Joe Alwyn is featured in the upcoming film titled Kinds of Kindness directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. This is yet another venture of Lanthimos and Alwyn after 2019's The Favourite. The film is studded with a brilliant ensemble cast including Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, Margaret Qalley, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, and Hunter Schafer.

The film has entered this year's Cannes Film Festival under the In-Competition category. Many fans are eager to see Alwyn’s red carpet look during the event.

The film is distributed by Searchlight Pictures and it will released on June 21. Kind Of Kindness comes under the genre of comedy-drama.

Check out the film’s teaser.

