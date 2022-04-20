Joe Alwyn balks at engagement rumours with Taylor Swift: If the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift's five-year boyfriend, is ready to discuss the engagement rumours that have been circulating in the press, albeit briefly and dismissively in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The 31-year-old British actor refused to confirm or refute reports that he and his 32-year-old superstar girlfriend are engaged.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he said as per Page Six. He further said, “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.” However, for years, rumours have circulated online that the pair had either been engaged or secretly married. Swift sparked the rumours when she donned a big diamond ring on her left hand in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana in January 2020. After the singer donned a bridal gown in her Willow music video in December, people assumed the couple had already tied the knot.

While the actor of Conversations With Friends remained tight-lipped about the rumours, he was honest about why he kept his personal life secret. "We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given," he shared. "So that if you're not posting all the time about what you're doing, how you're spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?"

On the other hand, Swift has also been tight-lipped about her romance with Alwyn after years of being upfront about her relationship difficulties. Though she has mentioned his "ocean blue eyes" in Gorgeous and about her jewellery with Alwyn's initial on it in Call It What You Want, she hasn't spoken much about him in her songs. However, the duo has worked together on a number of tracks from her most recent albums, folklore and evermore.

