Joe Alwyn calls Grammy win with girlfriend Taylor Swift a 'ridiculous bonus'

Joe Alwyn has finally opened up on his Grammy win with girlfriend Taylor Swift as he recalled the songwriting process and the surprise of winning the award alongside her in his new interview with The Guardian. The actor who has been promoting his upcoming show, Conversations With Friends called his Grammy Award win a "ridiculous bonus."

Alwyn became a professional songwriter during the lockdown as he collaborated with his longtime girlfriend Taylor Swift on her albums Folklore and Evermore. While initially going by a pen name called William Bowery, it was later confirmed by Swift that her co-writer on the song was in fact, her boyfriend. Speaking about how they ended up working together, Joe mentioned that it wasn't something they planned.

He said, "It came about from messing around on a piano, and singing badly, then being overheard, and being, like, 'Let's see what happens if we get to the end of it together.' I mean fun is such a stupid word, but it was a lot of fun. And it was never a work thing, or a 'Let's try and do this because we're going to put this out' thing. It was just like baking sourdough in lockdown", via The Guardian.

While the couple was recently speculated to be engaged, Joe neither denied nor accepted the rumours. The actor and Swift have been extremely private about their relationship from the beginning. The duo have been going strong since they got together in 2016 but aren't into making joint appearances at events or social media PDA.

