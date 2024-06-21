Joe Alwyn Confirms He Broke Up With Taylor Swift One Month Before She Dated Matty Healy; Details

On April 8, 2023, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s break-up news broke out in public, leaving their fans disheartened and shocked. Since then, many conspiracy theories have been churning to figure out what triggered to break their six and a half years of relationship, when it happened, and so on.

Amid all these, what made this whole situation even more confusing was when Taylor went viral for attending Matty Healy’s concert, fueling the rumors about their alleged relationship. However, the songstress’s fans wondered that Taylor and Joe’s relationship ended way before the news broke out while interpreting her album Midnights. But now, Joe Alwyn has confirmed that it happened just a week before the reports made their way out.

Joe Alwyn opens up about his past relationship with Taylor Swift

After keeping his mouth shut for more than a year, the Hollywood actor finally opened up about his past relationship with the pop star Taylor Swift. In a new interview with Sunday Times’s Style magazine, Joe stayed diplomatic while answering about Swift. He said, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate.”

Alwyn further clarified the main confusion about their relationship by saying, “What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain, and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship timeline

Taylor and Joe started dating back in 2016 privately after she made her return following her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. But before letting the world know about their relationship, they kept their romantic life private as much as they could. In 2020, on the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Taylor explained how keeping their romance under the wraps has been their joint decision.

Later, Joe also shared the same statement in another interview with Style magazine. He said, “As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify, and I see no reason to change that now.”

However, if we interpret the songstress’s albums and songs, the trail can be followed since when their relationship started to sour. The track You’re Losing Me from the Midnights album suggests that she has been having difficulties in her relationship as the lyrics are told from the point of view of a lover who wants her partner to fight for their relationship. In the same song, the lyrics “I wouldn’t marry me either” give the fans an idea of what might trigger it.

Taylor wrote You’re Losing Me way before her split with Joe Alwyn as per Jack Antoff, Swift’s close friend and her longtime co-writer of songs. The truth behind her relationship with Joe further echoes in her 2024 song Fresh Out the Slammer, which says, “Splintered back in winter, silent dinners, bitter.”

Well, whatever happened between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, they both have moved on in their lives. Taylor is now happy with her new beau, Travis Kelce.

