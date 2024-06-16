Joe Alwyn Denies Visiting The Black Dog Bar As Alleged In Taylor Swift's Song; Says, 'I've Never Been’

Joe Alwyn has finally broken his silence and clarified his connection to The Black Dog pub in London after Taylor Swift mentioned it in her song from her The Tortured Poets Department album. He has said he's never visited there.

Swift’s song The Black Dog was released as part of her The Tortured Poets Department double album. It's the 17th track of her latest studio album.

Joe Alwyn says he's not been to The Black Dog

In the song, Taylor Swift sings about seeing an ex walk into a bar called The Black Dog.

Joe Alwyn, 33, in an interview with the Sunday Times published on Saturday said that he had never been to Vauxhall, the place where The Black Dog bar is situated in London.

Meanwhile, this bar has become a shrine for her fans with its merchandise dedicated to this song being sold there ever since. Swifties have flocked to The Black Dog pub in London ever since the song came out.

For the unversed, the lyrics of The Black Dog, allegedly hinting at Joe Alwyn go as, "And so I watch as you walk / Into some bar called The Black Dog / And pierce new holes in my heart."

In the song from the album, Swift continues to sing, “How you don't miss me / In The Black Dog / When someone plays The Starting Line and you jump up / But she's too young to know this song.”

Upon the song’s release, fans speculated The Black Dog hints at Swift’s relationship with Joe Alwyn and the woes she experienced in her personal life after the most recent break-up.

The Black Dog bar owner claims otherwise

Despite denying any association with the famous pub, other reports aim to reveal the opposite.

Also worth noting is Lily Bottomley’s suggestion made during an interview that Alwyn may have visited.

She spoke about how Joe frequently visited the place, however, she didn’t get into specifics. As per Sky News, Lily said, "I don’t want to give too much away. We do have a certain blond regular who frequents, let’s just say that.”

About Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were known to have kept their relationship very private. However, like always, none of Swift's break-ups are kept a secret.

In his interview with the aforementioned portal, Alwyn discussed their breakup for the first time, expressing his desire to keep the details of their relationship private.

Alwyn said, "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate."

He expressed dissatisfaction saying, "What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain."

The actor described how hard it had been for him to move through the termination of a six-and-a-half-year-long deep loving commitment without revealing too much.

