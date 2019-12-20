Joe Alwyn FINALLY opens up on dating Taylor Swift and the love songs she dedicates to him

The Lover's lover, Joe Alwyn, is now opening up about his closely guarded relationship with Taylor Swift. Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift is in love and has been in love for the last three years. However, the 30-year-old singer has managed to keep her relationship under wraps for the longest time. But the Lover's lover, Joe Alwyn, is now opening up about his closely guarded relationship. The Brit actor, who has refused to address his relationship with Taylor in the limelight, was recently asked if it ever bothered him that his pop star girlfriend writes and dedicates songs to him.

To this, Joe told The Sunday Times, "No, not at all. No. It's flattering." While that ended there, Joe also added that stories in the media about him and Taylor are most of the times 'false'. One example of this was a rumour floating that Taylor had her own private jet and she flew to the UK to meet Joe whenever she pleased.

Debunking this, Joe told the publication that the press coverage does not hinder their relationship at all. "I just don't pay attention to what I don't want to pay attention to. I turn everything else down on a dial. I don't have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that's this, and that's what I am doing," the actor told the publication.

Taylor and Joe recently sent their fans and paparazzi into a tizzy when they were spotted holding hands after the premiere of Cats. The couple, however, have not yet made an official red carpet appearance.

