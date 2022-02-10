Joe Alwyn gets candid about being in a ‘happy, monogamous relationship’ with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn–the star of Hulu’s new series–Conversations with Friends recently spoke to Deadline and opened up about his on-screen character and his relationship with Taylor Swift. While chatting, Joe mentioned that his character in the show is in an open relationship and was asked his thoughts on that kind of relationship.

Joe, who has been dating Taylor Swift for several years responded: “I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.”

After dropping a hint about his extremely private personal life, Joe circled back to the show and added: “But I think one of the interesting things about [author Sally Rooney's] writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire, and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that’s friendships or families or relationships. So I think as a conversation it’s endlessly fascinating, and one of the reasons why people love her books, and our refusal to—without giving things away— tie things up at the end of her stories in a neat bow. It’s just constantly thought-provoking.”

Even though Taylor and Joe keep things extremely private, back in November 2020, the singer did open up about their relationship while chatting with Rolling Stone. She said: “Being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids. Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy.”

