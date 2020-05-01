Joe Alwyn hints at spending quality time with the Lover singer Taylor Swift during the quarantine period

The actor shared pictures of himself and a cat which the fans of Taylor Swift know belongs to the singer.

The English actor, Joe Alwyn shared pictures on his Instagram story which clearly hint that he is indeed spending quality time along with the Lover singer. The actor shared pictures of himself and a cat that the fans and followers of Taylor Swift know belongs to the singer cum songwriter. The Blank Space singer too has previously shared pictures of her cats at her home, which gave the fans and music lovers a reason to highlight that both Joe and Taylor are quarantining together at the latter's home. The fans were very quick to point out that the decor of the house and the cat belong to the Back to December singer.

Now, the English actor, Joe Alwyn shared a picture of Taylor Swift's cat named Benjamin Button who has blue eyes. The fans and followers of the couple did not waste any time is guessing that the two are spending a good time with each other. All those who understood that Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift are under one roof during the quarantine period were delighted to know about it.

Check out the pictures shared by Joe Alwyn:

The actor is someone who does not post much on his Instagram profile and hence the fans were surprised when he clicked pictures of Taylor Swift's cat at her home. Well, what can we say about Joe and Taylor being under one roof. Joe Alwyn made sure he gives his fans a glimpse into his life under quarantine. The actor was seen with a glass of wine, in a picture he shared on his Instagram story.

