Joe Alwyn lauds girlfriend Taylor Swift on receiving Doctorate degree: It’s an incredible honor

Joe Alwyn was questioned about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during the launch of his Hulu program Conversations with Friends. The British actor, 31, gushed about the Style singer, 32, earning an honorary degree from New York University in 2022. "It's an incredible honor, absolutely incredible," Joe told Extra.

For those unversed, Swift was awarded a Doctorate of Fine Arts by New York University in recognition of her accomplishments in the music business, to which Alwyn has also contributed. Taylor delivered the graduating speech and obtained her Doctor of Fine Arts degree delighting Joe and her millions of devoted admirers. Joe and Taylor have always been proud of one other's achievements. When Sally Rooney's book Conversations with Friends premiered on Hulu on May 15, Taylor posted an image of an article praising the series on her Instagram Stories. “Can confirm it’s phenomenal,” she wrote at the time.

Joe and Taylor are generally secretive, so their latest statements are unexpected. In fact, Joe said that he and Taylor hope that their secrecy discourages others from inquiring about their relationship. "I believe since the precedent was made – that our decision is to be private and not fuel that side of things - the more you do that, ideally, the less that intrusiveness or fascination goes down," he told GQ in a May 9 interview.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Joe have been dating secretly since the autumn of 2016, and they have made an effort to keep their relationship private. Fans believe the pair is already engaged, and although this is just a peculation, it seems to be in the cards.

