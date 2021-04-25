Joe Alwyn is offically a Grammy winner like his girlfriend Taylor Swift thanks to the singer's album Folklore

Swifties' detective hats were on as they noticed how Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn is officially a Grammy winner like the Cardigan singer.

Joe Alwyn is a Grammy winner ya'll! It was in March at the Grammys 2021, when Taylor Swift's quarantine surprise album Folklore deservedly took home the coveted Album of the Year Grammy, beating out Jhené Aiko's Chilombo, Black Pumas' Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Coldplay's Everday Life, Jacob Collier's Djesse Vol. 3, Haim's Women In Music Pt. III, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding.

Swifties' investigative skills were on point as they recently noticed a major change in Grammys' official website when it came to Folklore's big win as Joe's name was added to the production credits, which initially was not there, and which officially now makes him a Grammy winner. For the unversed, Alwyn was revealed to be the man behind the mysterious pseudonym William Bowery, who co-wrote Exile and Betty from Folklore. Moreover, the 30-year-old actor also co-produced his girlfriend's songs Exile, Betty, August, My Tears Ricochet, This Is Me Trying and Illicit Affairs.

Check out a Swifty's tweet about Joe Alwyn's addition to Taylor Swift's Folklore production credits in Grammys' official website under the Album of the Year category below:

JOE ALWYN IS OFFICIALLY AN ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY WINNER pic.twitter.com/S8QB0tr0zp — thanos (@thanosoutdid) April 23, 2021

Congratulations, Joe Alwyn! We genuinely can't get over this power couple!

Interestingly, while Joe was not in attendance at the Grammys 2021, Taylor made sure to thank her man during her sweet AOTY acceptance speech. "Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," Swift had gushed while also thanking her close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and the couple's three children; James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1. "I want to thank, I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents [Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds], who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write," the 31-year-old singer had continued.

