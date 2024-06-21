Joe Alwyn Praises Emma Stone At Kinds of Kindness Premiere: Do Taylor Swift's Ex And Her Best Friend Share Close Bond?

Joe Alwyn spoke about working with Emma Stone at the Kinds of Kindness New York premiere on Thursday, June 20, and the English actor had nothing but good things to say about his co-star. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, Alwyn shared that he's lucky to be close to Stone because “she’s obviously wildly talented, and she's just the best.”

For the record, Alwyn’s statement was in response to the outlet’s reporter quoting the Oscar winner’s past comments for the Conversations with Friends star, where she described him as “one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet.”

“Well, I would say [that] back, yeah,” Alwyn said for Stone.

Are Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn acquainted? What does Taylor Swift make of the situation?

In production notes for their upcoming film, Stone gushed over her co-star, Alwyn, which is noteworthy due to her friendship with his ex, Taylor Swift. Stone and Swift have been ride-or-die kind of buddies for over two decades now.

“I love Joe,” Stone previously said of Alwyn, adding, “We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he's one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet.” Per Entertainment Tonight. However, the La La Land star made the comment when Kinds of Kindness was still in production in late 2022, long before Swift and Alwyn called it quits in April the following year after six years of dating.

Advertisement

Has Stone’s opinion of Alwyn changed considering the turn of events? We don't know yet, nor do we know what Swift thinks of one of her best friends and her most recent ex being on good terms, if that is indeed the case.

Kinds of Kindness marks the second time Alwyn and Stone have worked together. The duo previously appeared in Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2018 comedy-thriller, The Favourite.

Joe Alwyn reflects on his experience filming Kinds of Kindness

About working with an elaborate cast that included Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Hunter Schafer, Mamoudou Athie, and more, Alwyn said it was like a theater troupe.

“Everybody changes part in each story, and when you're with people you trust, respect, and love, it makes it a whole lot easier. It's a lot of fun,” he told ET at the event. When asked to help break down the film for those wanting to watch the dark comedy, Alwyn said it's a twisted anthology on the themes of control and manipulation disguised as kindness.

Advertisement

Kinds of Kindness hits theaters today, June 21, 2024.

ALSO READ: How Long Have Emma Stone And Taylor Swift Been Friends? Exploring The Timeline Of Their Meetups