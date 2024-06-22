Joe Alwyn Reflects On Filming Intimate Scenes With Co-Star Emma Stone In Kinds Of Kindness: 'Having Done Those Scenes With...'

Joe Alwyn recently opened up about filming intimate scenes in Yorgos Lanthimos-directed Kinds of Kindness. Alwyn revealed that filming the intimate scenes was 'easier' because he trusted both his co-star Emma Stone and their director Lanthimos, as he had already worked with them in the past in the 2018 period black comedy The Favourite.

He mentioned that their past work together and the familiarity and trust they built were a "huge" part of making the challenging scenes more comfortable to film. Read on further to know more details.

Joe Alwyn reflects on filming intimate scenes with Emma Stone

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Joe Alwyn joined his co-stars Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe to discuss their 2024 absurdist black comedy anthology film Kinds of Kindness.

While talking about the movie, Alwyn remarked that because he had already worked with the film director Yorgos Lanthimos and his co-star Emma Stone in their 2018 film The Favorite, it helped him comfortably film some of the intimate scenes in this latest movie.

Kinds of Kindness features Alwyn, Stone, and Plemons playing unique characters in three different storylines. In the movie's final act, per People magazine, Alwyn and Stone depict the role of a separated couple trying to co-parent their daughter.

Advertisement

The actor explained his experience filming intimate scenes in the movie as he referenced his previous work with Stone, saying, “Having done those scenes with Yorgos as the director, I trust him and Emma (Stone).“

The Boy Erased star highlighted how his previous collaboration with Stone and the director in The Favourite fostered a strong sense of trust and comfort on set, noting, "If you are there with people that you trust and people that you admire and love, then it's a whole lot easier.”

ALSO READ: Joe Alwyn Praises Emma Stone At Kinds of Kindness Premiere: Do Taylor Swift's Ex And Her Best Friend Share Close Bond?

Joe Alwyn opened up about filming a "darker scene" in Kinds of Kindness

During his candid conversation with the outlet, Joe Alwyn talked about filming a "darker scene" in Kinds of Kindness. He explained that in director Yorgos Lanthimos' films, characters often find themselves doing "uncomfortable" things.

However, he revealed that even though the scene is darker, the mood on set remains friendly, noting that while he was filming a darker scene, "the tone on set doesn't massively change."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Emma Stone Reveals She’s ‘Fine’ Not Being Called By Her Birth Name: ‘You Can Call Me Whatever You Want’

Kinds of Kindness is now out in theaters. The film cast includes Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, and Willem Dafoe, among other talented stars.