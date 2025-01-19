Joe Alwyn Reveals Bloody Childhood Prank That Left His Neighbors In Tears And Police Involved

Joe Alwyn, known for his roles in movies like The Favourite and The Brutalist, recently shared an unforgettable childhood story during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday.

Alwyn, who dated Taylor Swift from 2017 to 2023, revealed a mischievous prank he pulled at the age of eight that took a shocking turn.

"When I was about eight years old, I thought it would be a fun idea to prank the neighbors," Alwyn began. The actor shared that he and his older brother, Thomas, wrote 'threatening prank-y' letters and dipped them in fake blood from a toy store before distributing them to every mailbox on their block.

The prank, which started as innocent fun, quickly escalated. “My parents got back from a dog walk, and the phone rang,” Alwyn said. A concerned neighbor had called to ask if they had received one of the alarming letters. At first, the brothers found the unfolding chaos amusing.

“We thought this was really funny because it was working! Success!” he admitted. However, their excitement turned to dread as they watched the situation spiral. “The street was quickly filled with the entire neighborhood in tears, and screaming, and worried,” he recalled.

Things became more serious when the police were called. “I’m not joking; this is true,” Alwyn said. Officers arrived on the scene, and even Scotland Yard was reportedly informed. Alwyn and his brother soon confessed to their parents and the authorities.

“I don’t remember what the policeman yelled at me, but they yelled,” he shared, adding that he genuinely thought he might be arrested for the prank. Thankfully, the ordeal ended without major consequences.

