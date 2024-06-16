Joe Alwyn Reveals He And Taylor Swift 'Together' Decided To Keep The Details of Their Relationship Private: 'It Was Never Something...'

Joe Alwyn is creating headlines as the actor finally broke his silence over his breakup with singer Taylor Swift. The former couple reportedly dated for six years before calling it quits in 2023. Throughout their relationship, the duo kept the details of their romantic affair relatively private. However, ever since they broke up, there have been several rumors about the reason for their split.

Alwyn has finally decided to shut down rumors, as he recently revealed that he and his former girlfriend Swift had "mutually" decided to keep their relationship low-key in public and to keep the personal aspects of their relationship private. Read on for further details.

Joe Alwyn revealed he and Taylor Swift 'together' decided to keep their relationship private

In a new interview with The Sunday Times Style, per People magazine, Joe Alwyn has finally addressed his split from former girlfriend Taylor Swift. Alwyn and Swift reportedly dated for six years, from 2016 to 2023.

The actor told the outlet that he and his former partner "together" decided to keep their romance affair "private" and avoided disclosing any personal aspects of their relationship publicly.

While Taylor Swift seems to have moved on and is reportedly dating Travis Kelce, Alwyn has revealed that while he was in a relationship with the Fortnight singer, they chose to keep their love affair private and not make it a public spectacle.

He said, "As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private."

The Kinds of Kidness movie actor added, “It was never something to commodify, and I see no reason to change that now.” He also mentioned that it's been over a year since they split, and now he feels lucky to be in a positive place both in his career and personal life.

More about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship

Taylor Swift is one of the most talked about singers in the music industry. Swift has dated several A-listers, including Joe Alwyn.

The now-former couple reportedly began dating back in 2016. While they kept the details of their relationship relatively private, the duo often got papped, enjoying dinner dates in public.

The couple had continued to support each other throughout their relationship. Joe Alwyn briefly appeared in Taylor Swift's 2020 documentary Miss Americana, whereas Swift reportedly attended the premiere of Alwyn's film The Favourite at the New York Film Festival in 2018. However, despite staying in a relationship for six years, the couple called it quits in 2023.