Joe Alwyn Reveals He ‘Cut’ Kindness Co-Star Emma Stone Hair; Jokes It Could’ve Have Gone Wrong

While stars Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone share a friendly banter, the pals have a deep sense of understanding between them. It is evident from the fact that Stone entrusted Alwyn with her hair, letting the Conversation With Friends actor cut it. Alwyn reveals it in a cast interview exclusively viewed by PEOPLE magazine, answering questions about Yorgos Lathimos’ Kinds of Kindness, which is set to hit home media on August 27.

When asked about something the fans would not believe about Emma Stone, the star who bagged the Academy Award for her performance as Bella Baxter in Lathimos’ Poor Things, Alwyn responded, "She's very funny,” adding that one could sense it from her on-screen work and BTS moments.

He then narrated the incident when he got to chop off her hair: "She is also trustworthy. I cut her hair, which just means cutting off her ponytail, but even so!" Mamoudou Athie, who stars in the film, instantly reacted, "Still! That could go bad."

Alwyn and Stone have only spoken supportively of each other to the press, despite some internet speculation about a messy relationship between the two, owing to the fact that Alwyn previously dated pop star Taylor Swift, the latter also being a good friend to Stone. Stone is possibly the muse of Swift’s song When Emma Falls in Love from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Despite this, the costars have been respectful of each other, speaking highly of each other.

"We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him,” she said in a statement, “because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.” The two have previously worked together on Lathimos’ The Favourite, which was released in 2018.

Kind of Kindness chronicles three different stories: the first one features a man who wants to take control of his own life, and in the second tale, a policeman is alarmed that his wife has gone missing, only for the latter to return, albeit as a completely different person. The third story centers around a woman “determined to find a specific someone with a special ability destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader." Alongside Alwyn and Stone star Willem Dafoe are Hong Chau, Margaret Qualley, and Hunter Schafer.

