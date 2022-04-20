Joe Alwyn reveals if he will write more songs with girlfriend Taylor Swift after Folklore and Evermore albums

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been extremely private about their relationship and interestingly they don't just share a romantic one but also a professional one given that Alwyn has previously contributed as a songwriter for Swift's past two albums, Evermore and Folklore. While the actor did so under a pseudo name called William Bowery, it was later confirmed by Taylor that it was in fact Joe who shares the credits with her.

The actor who is currently promoting his upcoming show Conversations With Friends spoke briefly about his relationship with Swift in a recent interview where he revealed why the couple prefers to keep it private. While speaking to Elle for an interview, Joe also touched upon being a songwriting partner to Swift and revealed if he will contribute again for her future album.

Speaking about working with Taylor on a song, the actor said, "It’s not a plan of mine, no." Even before Taylor had admitted that it was Joe who co-wrote lyrics with her, Swifties had rumoured that he had a connection to her songs. Alwyn received credits for co-writing the Bon Iver duet Exile and also songs like Champagne Problems, and Coney Island.

Joe Alwyn's contribution to Swift's album also won him a Grammy since Folklore bagged Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards. As for the couple's songwriting process, Taylor previously told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that the couple enjoys sad songs and has always bonded over music. She also added that he's always playing instruments and that's how the couple came to work together on a couple of songs.

