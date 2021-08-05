Joe Alwyn reveals which series is on his current watchlist and it has a MAJOR connection to Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn seems to be blending well with Taylor Swift's tastes and may even have acquired a few. While promoting his recent film, Alwyn revealed the TV series he has been bingeing on and it happens to be Swift's all-time favourite, The Office. After Alwyn admitted to have never watched it before, fans were quick to point how it must have been his girlfriend who convinced him. Aren't these two cute?

Taylor has been vocal about her love for the sitcom which first aired from 2005 to 2013 and is now available for streaming in the US on Peacock. In a video interaction with his The Last Letter From Your Lover co-star Shailene Woodley, Joe answered some interesting questions and one of them happened to be the show that is on his watchlist at the moment.

While answering the question, Alwyn said, "Well, I've got a long way to go, but I'm currently watching the U.S. Office, which I've never seen before." Swifties could not contain their excitement after hearing this and deemed them as a perfect couple for rubbing off their adorable habits on each other.

Taylor is known to be such a huge fan of The Office that she even turned a BTS video for her 2011 song Ours into a spoof on the comedy show. It seems on Swift's insistence, her boyfriend may now be exploring the popular sitcom for all its funny quirks.

Taylor and Joe have managed to be decently private about their relationship though once in a while, we do see Swift gushing about Alwyn in a few interactions. Previously, in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Swift had revealed how Joe's musical tastes have been rubbing off on her and how he has introduced her to several musical artists of his choice.

