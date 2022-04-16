Joe Alwyn REVEALS why he wants to keep Taylor Swift romance private: It’s more a response to something else

Joe Alwyn opens up about his decision to keep his romance with Taylor Swift away from the flashing cameras. The actor shared in a new interview with Elle that he wants his relationship with Swift to be private in the age of oversharing. Alwyn commented on the matter while promoting his upcoming Hulu series Conversations with Friends which is based on Sally Rooney's best-selling novel of the same name.

During the chat, via ET Canada, Alwyn revealed why he keeps his personal life secret and confessed, "It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else." The actor went on and noted that we live in a society that propagates a culture of increasingly intrusive behaviour, he then added, "The more you give – and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken." For the unversed Alwyn has been with T Swift since 2016.

However, the couple has kept their public appearances together to a minimum. While the two do sometimes share a moment or two on Instagram together, that too is on an extremely rare occasion. Though the pair do sometimes complement each other in interviews, other than that Joe and Taylor have successfully kept their long-time relationship off the tabloids. At the 2021 Brit Awards, as she received her Global Icon Award at the ceremony, Swift thanked Alwyn during her speech.

Meanwhile, keeping her relationship private is a major change for Swift who in the past has dated A-listers and tried not to be bothered by the public's interest in her personal life and accepted it as part of the fame package. After Swift started dating Alwyn this notion quickly changed as the couple remained together for nearly six years without allowing such public intrusion.

ALSO READ Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn engaged after over five years of dating?