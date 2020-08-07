  1. Home
Joe Alwyn shares a photo from his picturesque vacay to Utah; Was Taylor Swift behind the camera?

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift reportedly spent a few days in Utah recently. The actor shared a picture of the vacation on Instagram.
While we are spending our August locked down, Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift stepped out to get some fresh air. The couple has been quarantining together in the United States. Fans were convinced they are spending the lockdown together after they spotted the actor share picture of the Cardigan singer's cats. Months later, E! News has reported the lovebirds travelled to Utah for a quick getaway. The actor took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of the couple's trip. 

In the picture, the 29-year-old actor sported a white t-shirt, dark shorts and a blue baseball cap as he hiked through the gorgeous location. He shared the picture with a mountain emoji. Although Taylor wasn't seen in the frame, it left us wondering if the singer turned a photographer for the beau's stunning picture. Well, we might never know! She did shower the photo with love. 

A source spoke about the couple's trip with E! News to reveal they spent a few days in Utah. The couple reportedly enjoyed their stay at the Beehive State. "Taylor has been based in Nashville, but she just went to Park City, Utah for a few days with Joe. They're back in LA," the insider revealed. 

The couple's getaway comes days after Taylor released her new album titled Folklore. Dropping the new set of songs, Taylor said, "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore." Did you enjoy Folklore? Let us know your favourite song in the comments below. 

