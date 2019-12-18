Joe and Teresa Giudice part ways after 20 years of marriage; Long distance & lack of free time cause of split?

Joe and Teresa Giudice have ended their marriage. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars pulled the trigger on their relationship after being married for 20 years.

There is one less pair of lovebirds in New Jersey after Joe and Teresa Giudice decided to call it quits. Yes, The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have ended their marriage. The reality stars made the headlines first back in 2009 when Joe and Teresa appeared on the first season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey about a decade ago. The debut season gave a glimpse at Teresa's daughters and luxurious lifestyle only to make her a memorable Housewife.

A decade later, Teresa has reportedly filed for divorce. While the couple hasn't revealed the reason behind their split, an E! News report suggests the divorce could be attributed to "long-distance and lack of free-time." For the unversed, Joe was deported to Italy recently. He was sent to Italy after spending five months in an ICE detention facility. While the couple may have parted ways, their focus is on their daughters.

"Teresa is really focused on being an amazing mom to their daughters. She wants to keep things as stable as possible during this hard time surrounding the deportation. She doesn't want to crush them even more with news of a divorce," an insider told the international outlet.

The source added that Teresa had made her mind to leave Joe provided he gets deported about a year ago. She apparently doesn't "doesn't see the point in a long-distance relationship, and as the breadwinner for her daughters, she needs to stay in the U.S. where all her financial opportunities are. She feels she has sacrificed more than enough for her marriage and she needs to do what's best for her family as a whole."

The news of their breakup comes weeks after Teresa and the children visited Joe in Italy earlier this November. Teresa appeared on Good Morning America and deemed the vacation "pretty amazing."

What do you think about Joe and Teresa's breakup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More