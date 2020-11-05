Joe Biden breaks Barack Obama’s record of popular votes; Makes history with most votes in a US Election ever

Joe Biden is leading the US Elections and recently even broke his former boss Barack Obama’s record of popular votes. Biden made history by scoring ths most votes recorded ever in any US election.

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has broken former President Barack Obama's record for total votes set in the historic 2008 election, according to tracking by The Associated Press. The tally, which news reports have placed just shy of 70 million votes, compares to around 67 million for President Donald Trump. It is possible that both candidates will end up breaking Obama's record of more than 69 million votes, with millions of ballots still being counted in several battleground states.

Biden's record-breaking performance is shocking considering the voter enthusiasm – especially among young people – his former boss had in 2008. The former vice president currently leads Trump in total votes, leaving open the possibility that he could win the popular vote but lose the Electoral College, similar to what happened in 2016 when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

The results also come amid record voter turnout this year overall, according to preliminary estimates by the United States Elections Project. According to Michael McDonald via US news, a political science professor at the University of Florida who runs the project, estimated that about 160 million eligible Americans have voted in the 2020 presidential election, with a turnout rate that hasn't been seen in 120 years. The previous record for total voters was about 139 million, set in 2016.

