Joe Biden celebrates US Election win: Kamala Harris says ‘I may be the 1st woman in office, I won’t be last’

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrated their monumental win at the US elections against Donald Trump. Watch their commemorating speech below.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris recently celebrated their historic win in Delaware! The President-Elect and Vice President-Elect took to the stage to give victory speeches after winning the 2020 Election on Saturday night (November 7) in Wilmington, Delaware. First up, Kamala spoke to supporters, while acknowledging that she is the first woman, and person of colour, to hold the position of Vice President.

“But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Kamala said. “Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities and to the children of our country regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before.”

Joe then took the stage to deliver his own speech, to share a message with those who voted for Donald Trump. “For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance,” Joe said. “It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again. And to make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies.”

After their speeches, Joe and Kamala were joined on stage by their families, including Joe‘s wife Dr. Jill Biden and Kamala‘s husband Douglas Emhoff.

