Joe Biden Inauguration: Lady Gaga, JLO, Demi Lovato, John Legend & more to perform; Trump sitting out ceremony

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inauguration day is upon us, and before it takes place tomorrow, we are briefing on what to expect from the ceremony.

Ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration tomorrow ie January 20, we are giving you a brief on what to expect. The future President of the United States will be the 46th POTUS in the history of America tomorrow with Kamala Harris who will also be sworn in as Vice President tomorrow. As imagined, current President Donald Trump has refused to attend the inauguration ceremony, after recently being impeached twice in his term. This is only the second time in American history that a sitting President has refused to attend the inauguration of his successor, last President to do so was Andrew Johnson in the 1800s.

But on to who will be there, all former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be in attendance. Apart from great political minds, pop icons and stars will also be in attendance. According to BBC, there will be performances by entertainers Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, as well as a TV special called Celebrating America that evening, hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring performances by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons and John Legend.

While Lady Gaga will perform the national anthem, Jennifer Lopez will be doing a special performance, as well as a poetry reading by Amanda Gorman. Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters will also perform during the special. Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will also introduce segments throughout the evening.

The swearing-in ceremony will happen will be broadcasted on TV and will be shown on most international networks. There will not be an inaugural ball due to pandemic safety concerns.

