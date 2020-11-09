Joe Biden & Jill Biden’s German Shepherd Major to be the first rescue dog in the White House

President-elect Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Major will be the first FDOTUS that is a rescue dog!

The White House will soon be the home for Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden – and their two dogs! The President-Elect and his wife will be moving into the White House in January 2021 after Inauguration Day now that Joe has won the Presidential Election. They will also be bringing their two German Shepherds Champ and Major with them. Major will be the first rescue dog to ever live in the White house.

After winning the 2008 Presidential Election, Joe and Jill purchased three-month-old puppy Champ from a Pennsylvania breeder. In November 2018, the Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association. “Today is Major’s lucky day!” the DHA association wrote on Facebook at the time. “Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden! The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official.”

Since President William McKinley was in office back in 1897, every single president and their family have had a dog in the White House. Soon-to-be ex-President Donald Trump is the only president to not have had a dog with him.

