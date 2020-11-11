Joe Biden says Donald Trump’s unwillingness to concede despite losing US Elections is ‘an embarrassment’

Joe Biden recently spoke up about Donald Trump’s unwillingness to concede despite losing US Elections and said that “I think it’s an embarrassment.”

President-elect Joe Biden recently reacted to President Donald Trump‘s unwillingness to concede, despite losing the U.S. presidential election. On Tuesday (November 10), Biden addressed the Trump administration’s refusal to authorize the official transition process. Biden assured that the refusal “does not in any way change the dynamic of what we’re able to do.” “We have already started the transition, we are well underway,” he said during the press conference, via CNBC.

“I think it’s an embarrassment,” he added when asked about Trump‘s refusal, adding that Republicans in Congress are “being mildly intimidated by the sitting president.” If you missed it, today, Trump‘s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently made an alarming statement contradicting the projected election results that has people speaking out in anger and worry.

The 56-year-old official addressed the question of a transition to President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday (November 10), and his answer is making headlines. “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place. We’re going to count all the votes,” he said, despite the fact that Trump was not declared the projected winner.

“When the process is complete there’ll be electors selected, there’s a process the Constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who’s in office on January 20th,” he continued.

