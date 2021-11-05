US President Joe Biden lights a Diya at the White House, VP Kamala Harris shares a warm wish for Diwali

US President Joe Biden took to his @potus social media handle to share Diwali wishes to the vast Indian diaspora in the United States and to everyone around the world celebrating this festive day. He was accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, who was seen lighting the gorgeous Diya sitting on a beautifully decorated tabletop.

Joe Biden shared, “May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali.”

This is Biden’s first Diwali as President. Interestingly, there has been talks of passing the Deepavali Day Act, making Diwali a federal holiday in the US. Democratic members of the House of Representatives Carolyn Maloney, Gregory Meeks and Raja Krishnamoorthi have been working towards this.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin shared a video message saying, “Greetings everyone. I want to extend my warmest wishes for a happy valley to everyone celebrating the festival of lights here in the United States and around the world.”

“This year Diwali arrives with even deeper meaning in the midst of a devastating pandemic. The holiday reminds us of our nation’s most sacred values, our gratitude for the love of family and friends, our responsibility to lend a hand to those in need and our strength to choose light over darkness, to seek knowledge and wisdom and to be a source of goodness and grace. Let’s remember to honor the light within one another. From our family to yours I wish you a joyous Diwali.”

It is indeed heartwarming to see such representation on a global arena.

