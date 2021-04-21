Joe Exotic says 'I'm accepting' Carole Baskin's offer to help reduce his 22 year long prison sentence.

Carole Baskin's husband, Howard, has revealed that they would help Joe Exotic secure an early release from prison on one condition. Read on to know what is it.

Tiger King star Joe Exotic and his adversary Carole Baskin are making headlines once more. For the unversed, Joe is currently behind bars at Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas and is serving a 22-year prison sentence. According to a latest report in Entertainment Tonight, Carole Baskin has reportedly put an offer on the table to help Joe Exotic reduce his prison sentence. And looks like Joe won't be refusing the offer.

As per the report, Carole Baskin's husband, Howard, has revealed that they would help Joe secure an early release from prison but on one condition. Joe Exotic, aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage, can get himself out of prison if he supported Baskin and Howard's condition to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act.

Joe Exotic confirmed that he is taking the offer but not without expressing his own thoughts on the issue. He said, "It is time for Carole and Howard to put up or shut the hell up because I'm accepting their offer. And I'm gonna take it one step further than that, OK? It is time to get on the phone to President Biden or whoever they need to that they've got in their little financial pocket and say, 'Hey, Joe is willing to support a big cat bill to help protect cats in America from being exploited. But we need to keep our end of the deal and get Joe a pardon because this wasn't really about murder for hire or shooting five tigers -- this was about exploiting Joe to support Carole's agenda.' So, there's the offer on the table, all right?"

For the unversed, Joe Exotic is serving prison sentence for murder-for-hire plot to kill Carole Baskin as well as for multiple violations of wildlife laws. The Big Cat Public Safety Act was passed on 3 December and prohibits private ownership of tigers, lions, leopards, and pumas among other big cats.

Carole Baskin also reacted to Joe Exotic accepting her offer. She told ET, "I wouldn't seek a reduced sentence for Joe based upon him just saying he'd help end cub handling. I think he'd say anything, but not actually do it. He'd have to actually work with authorities to bring all of his buddies to justice and work with legislators to end cub handling. Then, I'd want him to be rewarded for having done the right thing."

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose amidst a dreamy setting as actress misses her 'love' in London

Share your comment ×