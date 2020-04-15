Joe Exotic's documentary series Tiger King to turn into pop culture comic book?

Now, the latest news update states that Tidalwave Productions will be turning the chart-topping series into a pop-culture comic book.

The highly popular documentary series from Netflix's hood, titled Tiger King will be soon turning into a comic book coming June. The documentary series is based on the life of the controversial zookeeper named Joe Exotic. Now, the latest news update states that Tidalwave Productions will be turning the chart-topping series into a pop-culture comic book. The Netflix series took off to a brilliant start among the viewers and word of mouth just added a punch to Tiger King's popularity. The show has been at the numero uno spot among the series that are been watched by viewers across the globe amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

The fans and viewers have been talking about the characters in Tiger King on social media. Tiger King is definitely ratings gold for Netflix, as the series has been such a massive hit among the viewers. The news of Tiger King turning into a comic book does not come as a surprise as the popularity was making headlines across the globe. The comic book will be in print and digital format. The fans are very excited about this news and are looking forward to seeing the comic book version of Tiger King. The story of Joe Exotic is not the usual one.

A man with the most unusual life story and an Oklahoma zoo that made waves in the country. Rescue activist Carole Baskin from Florida who saw her life at stake when a hit was ordered to kill her. As per the latest news reports, Darren G. Davis who is the publisher of the comic book said that it will surely take the minds of the people away from the current outbreak of COVID-19.

