Joe Jonas And Demi Moore 'Have Mutual Friends', Says Source About Duo's 'Flirtatious' Friendship; Report

Demi Moore and Joe Jonas have reportedly struck up a 'flirtatious' friendship. The actress, 61, and the Jonas Brothers member, 33, per Page Six insiders, met while in the South of France at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where Moore’s The Substance garnered exponential buzz.

“Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded,” a well-placed source told the aforementioned publication of the pair, who were seen lunching together at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Another tipster added that the duo was already headed toward a romantic relationship, but the previous source was hands-on to quash any advanced theories.

Joe Jonas made a surprise appearance at Moore’s amfAR gala during the Cannes Film Festival

Joe made a surprise appearance alongside his brother Nick at the annual amfAR charity gala during the festival, which Moore hosted this year. While Nick, 31, was scheduled to perform at the event, it was Joe’s addition to his performance of Cake by the Ocean that lit up the night and got the crowd groovy.

Moore, too, per the video attached below, was seen dancing to their performance alongside Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh.

The Forsaken actress was later spotted dining with Joe, his brother Kevin, and runway queen Heidi Klum. Page Six, citing a source, however, reports that Joe is also friends with Moore’s stylist Brad Goreski, and her manager Jason Weinberg, hinting that the dinner meet-up could be just a casual hangout.

Moore and Jonas’ friendship news comes amid the latter’s breakup with model Stormi Bree, who he dated for five months. Also, let's not forget his messy divorce with Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas is a fresh entrant in the dating circuit

Jonas and Moore have not been publicly spotted since their Cannes rendezvous — he's been vacationing in Montenegro in the Balkans, while she's been busy with other engagements including her Vienna appearance at Cartier’s High Jewelry masquerade ball over the weekend.

The singer, for his part, recently ended his five-month-long relationship with Bree, with a source telling Page Six that he's “been busy working on his solo album.” Also, Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner, parents to two daughters, called off their three-year marriage last September in what they said was an "amicable" decision.

Things got messy between the ex-spouses as they battled for custody of their kids.

As for Demi Moore, the mom of three and grandmother to her daughter Rumer’s daughter, Louetta, had been single since her divorce from Ashton Kutcher in 2011. She, however, is said to be extremely close to her second husband, Bruce Willis, the father of her children. He is suffering from frontotemporal dementia.

