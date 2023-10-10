Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner appear to have reached a custody agreement: Reports

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner filed for divorce in September 2023, they also had a custody dispute going on. Recent events suggest that they have come to an agreement about the custody agreement according to TMZ.

Shared custody between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

On a Monday morning in New York City, Joe Jonas was seen spending time with his two daughters at a local park before dropping them off with his estranged wife, Sophie Turner. The kids were dropped off at Taylor Swift's residence, where Sophie is currently staying during her time in the city.

Mediation and divorce settlement between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The former couple has been in mediation sessions to discuss everything about their impending divorce. They also have a prenuptial agreement that requires them to resolve all divorce-related things through mediation. They're mostly focused on their kids and their joint custody so that both parents have time with their children.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship began when they connected on Instagram in 2016. They met in person shortly after, had a fun first date at a bar in the UK, and their connection grew stronger. They attended events together, including a Halloween party and a Kings of Leon concert, confirming their budding romance. By December 2016, they were exclusively dating, and Joe proposed in October 2017. They had a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019, followed by a grand ceremony in France in June. Their family grew with the birth of daughters Willa in 2020 and Delphine in 2022. However, in September 2023, Joe filed for divorce, citing irreparable differences, marking a significant turning point in their relationship as they now face a custody battle and the end of their four-year marriage.

