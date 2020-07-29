Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are showing off their doting sides as Willa Jonas' parents in THIS way

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are already proving to be very doting parents as a recent report revealed how Jophie has been spending the first few days with their daughter Willa Jonas. Read below for more details.

While TMZ broke the good news only a few days later, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child on July 22, 2020. Their baby girl was named Willa Jonas, which means 'will-helmet' or 'resolute protection' according to the Old German culture. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a Jophie rep had relayed onto E! News while the couple is still keeping mum, just like how they never broke their silence on Sophie's pregnancy in the first place.

While we're all eagerly waiting for the baby pictures to be shared by Jonas and Turner, the couple is making sure their closed ones get to meet Willa atleast through video calls. According to E!, Joe and Sophie have "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off," which tells us just how excited they are to welcome the new addition to their family. "They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands-on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie," a source revealed to E!

We can already picture what doting parents the Jonas brother and Game of Thrones star must be to baby Willa!

Meanwhile, Willa is Jonas family's third grandbaby as Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas already have two daughters - Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3. We already know how attached Nick Jonas is to Alena and Valentina and we can't wait to see the uncle and aunt bond with Willa.

