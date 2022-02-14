Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner fangirl over Eminem's Super Bowl 2022 halftime Show performance

Celebs are having a jolly time at the Super Bowl LVI. In a series of Instagram stories, couple goals Joe Jonas and Sophie turner shared with fans their excitement about the big game. The two were spotted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif on February 13. The couple welcomed their first child daughter Willa in the summer of 2020 on July 22.

The Game of Thrones actress posted on her Instagram a snap of her outfit which was more of an open letter to game-goers that Sophie was there for Eminem and Eminem only. The X-Men star captioned her t-shirt click and wrote, "I heard there's a football game at the concert today," referring to the Rap God's halftime performance. Ahead of posting the OOTD, Turner also uploaded a pic of her morning coffee adorned with Eminem Latte art.

Check out Sophie Turner's Instagram story below:

Meanwhile, hubby Joe Jonas also chimed in the fun and posted BTS videos and pictures of the event. The Cake By The Ocean singer uploaded a TikTok en route to the game, with the background audio clip of a man talking about women who sleep to true crime podcasts, soon enough Sophie popped in from the back seat of the car and nodded profusely agreeing with the audio.

Joe and Sophie made their relationship publicly official in 2017 and subsequently got married two years after in Las Vegas in 2019, an impromptu wedding ceremony after the Billboard Awards that year. The couple welcomed their first child soon after in 2020.

