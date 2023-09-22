Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had discovered their 'Forever Home' in England months before their breakup?

In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the beloved celebrity couple, were in the midst of planning a permanent move to England just months before their highly publicized separation. Legal documents filed by Turner shed light on their intentions, emphasizing their desire to create a lasting home in her native England to raise their two young children.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas putting down roots in England

According to legal documents filed by Sophie Turner and obtained by PEOPLE, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were in the process of finding a permanent residence in England. This revelation emerged just two months prior to their separation announcement. The couple, who share two children, Willa, and another daughter referred to as D., had embarked on a quest to locate their ideal family home in Turner's homeland as early as December 2022. Their relentless search continued until July 2023 when they finally secured a property.

Joe and Sophie's quest for a perfect home

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, amidst their bustling careers, were determined to provide a stable and idyllic upbringing for their children. After exploring numerous properties across England, they eventually stumbled upon a "beautiful country property" in Oxford, which they intended to make their primary family residence. Their excitement for this move was palpable, as they envisioned their daughters growing up in the serene English countryside. Contracts for the home were exchanged on July 7, with an anticipated completion date of December 2. The couple eagerly anticipated celebrating Christmas 2023 in their new English abode with their children, family, and friends.

A shift from Miami to London

Before their plans to settle in England, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had been residing in Miami. However, in April 2023, they decided to relocate to a short-term rental in London. To facilitate this transition, they officially sold their meticulously decorated six-bedroom mansion in Miami for a staggering $15 million in August.

The announcement and legal proceedings

The turning point in their relationship occurred when Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on September 5. The filing cited that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." Just a day later, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram, affirming their mutual decision to end their marriage and urging respect for their privacy and the well-being of their children.

The divorce saga escalated when Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit against Joe Jonas, seeking the return of their two daughters to England. The filing asserted "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," with the alleged "wrongful retention" beginning on September 20. In response, a representative for Joe Jonas stated that the ex-couple had a "cordial meeting" to discuss co-parenting arrangements.

