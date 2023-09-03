Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner heading for a DIVORCE after 4 years of marriage? Find out 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly divorcing after four years of marriage. According to reports, the Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones alum have been having serious problems in their relationship for the past six months. Things have apparently reached a boiling point, as Joe Jonas visited two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the couple has been together for over seven years. They were fan favorites, as their humorous banter and compatibility were adored worldwide.

ALSO READ: 'The biggest thing that's ever happened': Nick Jonas, Kevin tease Joe Jonas for pooping his pants on stage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly headed for a divorce

According to TMZ, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage has hit a snag, and divorce is on the horizon. According to sources close to the pair, Jonas had been consulting with divorce lawyers in Los Angeles about the potential of dissolving his marriage to Sophie.

According to sources, the pair had been dealing with serious problems for around six months. Many people were taken aback by this news, given that they had been seen together at public events and appeared supportive of one another, including Turner cheering Jonas during his recent tour. Joe Jonas' decision to forego his wedding ring, a detail that frequently draws attention in celebrity circles, is one visible symptom of tension.

Furthermore, the couple just sold their Miami property, which may have been motivated by a profitable real estate deal rather than a desire to relocate permanently. The precise reason for their current stress is unknown, as they have managed to keep their problems quiet. Despite this, insiders say the Sucker singer has been the primary caregiver for their two young kids for the past three months, even while on tour.

Many concerns remain unanswered in this case, specifically about Turner’s role and whereabouts in this parenting arrangement. Given his rigorous work, Jonas' dedication to his children raised questions about the conditions that have led to these divorce rumors.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s relationship

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first became an item in 2016, they began their adventure together. Their whirlwind romance resulted in an engagement in 2017 and a stunning, spontaneous Las Vegas wedding in 2019, immediately following the Billboard Music Awards. They've since begun a family, with their first child due in 2020 and their second due in 2022.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have both worked in their respective fields professionally. Jonas and his brothers went on a successful musical tour, while Turner, most known for her part in Game of Thrones, had been involved in a number of TV and film projects.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas celebrates his 34th birthday with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra; NFL star Aaron Rodgers joins