Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose for the coolest mirror selfie after getting vaccinated for COVID

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got vaccinated for COVID-19 and the couple made the announcement with an amazing selfie.

The COVID-19 vaccinations are on in full swing across countries and celebrities particularly have been promoting their vaccination posts on social media so as to encourage more people to get the shot. After the recent likes of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, yet another popular celebrity couple got vaccinated for COVID-19. Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner shared a new post on social media with a picture showing that they too got the first jab of the vaccine.

Joe and Sophie posed for a mirror selfie as they showed off their bad aids following the vaccination shot. The duo's powerful pose post-vaccination is sure to inspire their fans to take the necessary steps and get vaccinated soon. Sharing the picture, Joe Jonas wrote a witty caption that suggested getting vaccinated instead of getting COVID positive.

Check out Joe and Sophie's picture here:

Joe and Sophie are one of the most favourite celebrity couples and have a huge fan base owing to their individual careers. While Turner became a household name thanks to Game Of Thrones, Jonas been in the limelight since he was a teenager due to his band Jonas Brothers. The couple tied the knot in May 2019 were blessed with a daughter, Willa in July 2020.

Recently, Sophie was seen flaunting two tattoos on her hand, dedicated to her husband Joe and daughter Willa. The actress in her last selfie was spotted with “J” and a “W” tattooed on the inside of her wrist honouring the duo. The couple have kept their daughter's identity a secret so far and haven't posted any pictures of Willa on social media.

